Former C&L Contributor Steve Benen: Republicans Have Abandoned Governing

Steve Benen is not only a Rachel Maddow Show producer, he's also a former contributor to Crooks and Liars. In his new book, "The Impostors," Benen illustrates how Donald Trump is a symptom of a Republican Party that has "abandoned the rigors of governing and the principles of policymaking." He doesn't say it exactly, but the Republican Party is now entirely about "owning the libs." I was struck by this part of his Monday night interview with Rachel Maddow:

