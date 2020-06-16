The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Declares School Choice The 'Most Important Civil Rights Issue' Of All Time

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

During a speech Tuesday on Safe Policing for Safe Communities, Trump veered off into the moronic claim that he's fighting more for school choice than anything that's happening today. As protests are still erupting throughout our nation, more Black men are being murdered by police and armed militia members are shooting protesters, school choice is what Donald Trump chose to highlight. Trump had few words for George Floyd, the many victims of police brutality or their families, but had a lot to say about defending the men in blue against the massive protests in America going on and how he swiftly dealt with the uprising by calling in the National Guard. There was barely a Black face in attendance during his signing ceremony, but he still bloviated on how he helped Black communities by lowering the unemployment rate before the coronavirus struck. He then shifted to a topic that had no business being in this speech or discussed during these trying times in our country. "We're fighting for school choice, which is really the civil rights of all time in this country." Trump said He continued, "Frankly school choice is a civil rights statement of the year, of the decade and probably beyond because all children have that access to quality education." WTF?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/trump-school-choice-most-important-civil

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version