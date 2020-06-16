Susan Collins Blasted Again For Her Brett Kavanaugh Vote

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Twitter and her Democratic opponent Sara Gideon let her have it again, Collins' vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh (hopefully) ending her career in the U.S. Senate. You can't really pretend to be some kind of champion of LGBTQ rights and keep putting abominations like Kavanaugh, Alito, and the rest of them on the Supreme Court. That just isn't going to play anymore. Source: Washington Post Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is coming under fire for her 2018 vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, after Kavanaugh dissented in Monday’s landmark ruling affirming that federal anti-discrimination laws protect gay and transgender employees. Collins, who faces a tough 2020 reelection bid, is among the most vocal Senate Republican supporters of LGBTQ rights. She is one of the lead sponsors of the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to other protected classes in federal law. After news of Monday’s 6-to-3 Supreme Court decision was reported, she praised the ruling as “a major advancement for LGBTQ rights” and called for Congress to pass the Equality Act and amend the Civil Rights Act to “expressly prohibit” such discrimination.

