Join The #MasksNow Coalition To Help Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

One of the ways I decided to keep from feeling completely helpless during this pandemic has been making homemade masks for friends, family, coworkers, retired coworkers since the lockdown first began. I've had a steady stream of people coming to pick them up, or I mailed them out. For a while, they were all gone as fast as I could make them. I've never taken a sewing lesson and don't sew that well, but well enough to put together the masks, and eventually I started to get a little bit quicker and got ahead of the demand, so I decided to look around for somewhere to donate the extra masks I made, which is when I found the National #MasksNow Coalition on Facebook. The group also has a website -- https://masksnow.org/ -- with a ton of useful information on everything from mask and cap patterns, video links, information on how to donate and other ways to get involved. The coalition also has local Facebook groups and organizers for most states, and I joined the Facebook group for my state as well as the national group.

