UH OH: North Korea Blows Up Liaison Office Shared With South Korea

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 11:43 Hits: 8

Some overnight breaking news from CNN: "South Korean officials say that North Korea has blown up -- that is, literally blown up the liaison office it shared with them," Jim Sciutto said. "It is the latest sign of sharply rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, and of course, the apparent failure of three years of U.S. diplomacy with North Korea, President Trump and Chairman Kim. CNN's Will Ripley is live in Hong Hong. First, Will, tell us the significance of this truly alarming step, blowing up the office meant to allow for diplomacy between the two countries." "North Korea's certainly trying to send a message, Jim, and sending it pretty strongly, blowing up their liaison office, which isn't that far from where President Trump and Kim Jong-un shook hands along the demilitarized zone, when President Trump made that impromptu visit at a time that there was still hope that diplomacy could be salvaged. "North Korea now very strongly saying that diplomacy has all but ended. And in fact, they believe it has ended so much that they decided to blow up the building that they shared up until January with South Korean government officials. The liaison office was a place where the North and South could work in separate offices but get together and meet, if they needed to, but there hasn't been a lot to discuss lately and North Korea's been very upset in recent days, Jim, after defectors sent balloons into North Korea that dropped down leaflets that they view as, you know, extremely provocative in terms of its language against Kim Jong-un's regime.

