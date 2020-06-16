NY Police Union Hysterically Accuses Shake Shack Of Deliberately Poisoning Cops

Articles

Tuesday, 16 June 2020

So this paranoid and irresponsible fantasy hit the news last night and the odious NYPD union chief Pat Lynch released this ominous statement: #BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020 But as it turns out, IT DIDN'T HAPPEN! Was it a HOAX? After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

