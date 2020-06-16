The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mnuchin Won't Release Names Of Loan Recipients. What Are You Hiding, Steve?

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Government watchdogs told Congress last week that previously unknown Trump administration legal decisions are blocking their ability to oversee more than $1 trillion in pandemic spending. Via the Washington Post: In a letter to four congressional committee chairs Thursday, two officials in charge of a new government watchdog entity revealed that the Trump administration had issued legal rulings curtailing independent oversight of Cares Act funding. The letter surfaced amid growing bipartisan frustration over the administration’s decision not to disclose how it is spending hundreds of billions in aid for businesses. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared to bow to that pressure, saying he would work with Congress on new oversight measures. But some Democrats have said the White House is not taking disclosure requests seriously enough. “They seem to be saying one thing while doing exactly the opposite,” said Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee. “If the Trump administration is committed to full cooperation and transparency with taxpayer dollars, it is unclear why it is manufacturing legal loopholes to avoid responding to legitimate oversight requests.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/mnuchin-wont-release-names-loan-recipients

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version