Outside money flows in as 30-year incumbent faces progressive primary challenger

Rep. Eliot Engel (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Longtime incumbent Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) is facing the most serious primary of his 30-year career after a controversial comment provided newfound momentum to his progressive opponent.

After Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. appeared to rebuff requests by Engel to speak at a June 2 press conference addressing the killing of George Floyd and protests in Engel’s district, Engel was heard saying , “If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.” The comment came followingcriticisms of Engel for staying in his D.C. area home as COVID-19 hit his district harder than almost anywhere in the country.

Since then, former Bronx middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has surged as the leading progressive challenger in New York’s 16th District , drawing comparisons to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ’s (D-N.Y.) primary challenge in 2018 which resulted in an unlikely victory. In the last two weeks, Bowman has racked up endorsements of Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and the New York Times.

In her first endorsement of the primary season, Hillary Clinton announced her support for Engel on Monday, adding her voice to prominent congressional Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Voters will decide June 23.

Bowman’s challenge to Engel has led to the most expensive race that New York’s 16th District, which covers the north Bronx and half of suburban Westchester County, has seen in at least 20 years.It has also seen an influx of outside spending by “dark money ” groups mostly propping up Engel, who has raised over $2 million this cycle.

Engel was first elected to the House in 1989, where he now serves as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This is Bowman’s first campaign after working as an educator for more than 20 years and founding a Bronx public middle school.

Although Engel raised roughly twice as much as Bowman over the cycle, Bowman’s momentum is gaining. Bowman raised almost half of his approximately $965,000 since April 1.

Outside spending in the race has neared $1.5 million. Dark money groups Avacy Initiatives and Perise Practical have spent close to $300,000 in support of Engel. Neither group reveals their donors, but appear to be connected. FEC documents for both groups are signed by David Krone, chief of staff to the former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.). Engel has also received substantial help from the PAC Democratic Majority for Israel , the largest outside spender in the race at over $628,000. That group spent millions opposing Sanders’ presidential bid and has shifted its focus to congressional races. Among its donors is a Republican super PAC, Americans for Tomorrow’s Future .

Most of the outside spending in support of Bowman comes from the Justice Democrats . In its first ever independent expenditures, the hybrid PAC put $480,000 into the race.

Justice Democrats is a progressive committee founded in 2017 that backed candidates like Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) who unseated entrenched incumbents in 2018. The group has supported Bowman since he entered the race last June.

As the political landscape shifted with COVID-19 and the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, Bowman’s progressive message seems to fit the times. Since April 1, he’s outraised Engel by roughly $40,000.

Bowman has criticized Engel’s response to COVID-19 and the killing of George Floyd, as well as his lengthy congressional record, including his vote to authorize the use of force in Iraq and past support of No Child Left Behind.

Engel also has some progressive credentials. Engel was a founding member of the Congressional Medicare for All Caucus. As an early supporter of the Green New Deal, he was among those standing near the podium when it was first announced by Ocasio-Cortez.

At the same point in her campaign, Ocasio-Cortez had raised only $300,000 in her challenge of longtime 14th district Rep. Joseph Crowley — a small amount compared to Bowman’s near $1 million. Ocasio-Cortez was seriously outraised, but gained strong momentum in the last three months of the primary race with an aggressive door-knocking effort that took her competitor by surprise.



