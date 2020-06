Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 09:01 Hits: 17

The grant program is scheduled to run through this year's election and continue to the 2022 midterm races. Organizers say they want to sign up and mobilize more black and Latino voters.

(Image credit: Charlie Riedel/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/06/16/877605841/splc-announces-30-million-to-help-register-southern-voters-of-color?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics