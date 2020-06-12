No, that company cannot fund Trump’s campaign

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 19:20 Hits: 0

A Wendy’s in Idaho (

Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Major corporations aren’t bankrolling President Donald Trump ’s reelection campaign, despite viral social media posts that say otherwise. They also aren’t funding former Vice President Joe Biden ’s White House bid.

That’s because corporations are barred from contributing directly to federal candidates’ campaigns or political parties. Only individuals and political action committees, which can include those funded by employees of a company, may contribute to candidates.

Corporations are allowed to give unlimited amounts of money to outside groups such as super PACs that spend big to influence elections, thanks to the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision . Despite fears expressed in the wake of that decision, few corporations actually donate to super PACs. Well known companies in particular choose to stay away from giving to these groups out of fear of alienating their customers.

Social media users this month falsely claimed that fast food restaurant Wendy’s is funding Trump’s reelection campaign, spawning the “WendysIsOverParty” hashtag and prompting the company to donate $500,000 to social justice organizations.

Like any other company, Wendy’s cannot contribute directly to candidates. Those claims came about because an executive at MUY! Companies , which owns and operates hundreds of Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations, did give big to Trump. The company’s CEO, James Bodenstedt, gave $450,000 to Trump Victory , a joint fundraising committee benefitting Trump’s campaign. However, Bodenstedt does not own those restaurant chains; he owns individual franchises of the restaurants.

Wendy’s company PAC , which is funded by its executives and employees, has given $89,000 to federal candidates this cycle, with 75 percent going to Republicans. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who faces a difficult reelection campaign, got the largest check with $7,500. The PAC also gave $15,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee . Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor donated to the company PAC, but he hasn’t given to Trump . Hedge fund billionaire Nelson Peltz, a top investor in Wendy’s and non-executive chairman of the company, hosted a lavish fundraiser for Trump that netted his reelection effort an estimated $10 million.

Yum! Brands is the company that owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. The company’s PAC has given $41,600 to federal candidates this cycle, with 64 percent of that money going to Republicans in Congress. It’s common for donors in the food and beverage industry to give more to Republicans than Democrats.

Like most corporate PACs, neither of the companies’ PACs donated to any presidential campaigns. These “traditional” PACs — which in addition to corporations can be tied to members of Congress, labor groups or ideological interests — may accept up to $5,000 per cycle from an individual and give up to $5,000 directly to a candidate.

Other restaurant chains embroiled in misinformation

Fast food giant McDonald’s was one of several restaurant chains recently forced to deny viral claims that the company was funding Trump’s campaign.

Although the company cannot bankroll political candidates, McDonald’s employees actually preferred Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over Trump. The former Democratic presidential contender brought in over $51,000 from McDonald’s employees compared to $17,000 for Trump. That’s not unusual, as Sanders drew unprecedented support from working class donors compared to others in the presidential field.

Local McDonald’s operators and franchisees gave big donations to political candidates in the 2020 cycle, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his affiliated PAC taking in over $41,000. McDonald’s employees also make up the top organizational donor to House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). The fast food company’s PAC gave $380,000 to federal candidates, with 63 percent of that money going to Republicans.

Social media users also falsely claimed that Waffle House , Chick-Fil-A and Olive Garden , among others, were backing Trump’s campaign. Waffle House did give $25,000 to Georgia Action Fund , a super PAC attacking Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia, making it one of the only restaurant chains to delve into the world of controversial outside groups.

During the 2020 cycle, corporations have given nearly $45 million to outside groups such as super PACs. The most generous corporations are not popular brands, but rather the politically active Koch Industries ($8.3 million), Texas real estate company Hillwood Development ($3.1 million) and oil giant Chevron ($2.9 million). As with previous cycles, oil companies are among the only well known corporations to directly fund super PACs, pumping millions into Republican groups.

This story was updated on June 15 to note that major Wendy’s investor Nelson Peltz hosted a fundraiser for Trump.



For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]