Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Senate Republicans will try to restrict the use of chokeholds in their forthcoming police reform bill by reducing funding for departments that don't ban the tactic. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is spearheading the GOP proposal, told...

