Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 07:35 Hits: 10

Voice of America Director Amanda Bennett and her deputy are stepping down after Senate confirmation of conservative filmmaker Michael Pack to lead the international broadcaster's parent agency.

(Image credit: VOA)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/16/877762070/top-executives-at-voa-resign-as-trump-ally-prepares-to-take-over?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics