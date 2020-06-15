Families Of Two Black Men Found Publicly Hanged In CA Believe They Were Lynched

Articles

Two Black men in Southern California were found hanging from trees, ten days and fifty miles apart from one another. Malcolm Harsch, in Victorville on May 31, and Robert Fuller in Palmdale on June 10. Eerily reminiscent of Jim Crow-era lynchings, and during a time of churning national racial unrest, virtually no one is accepting police explanations of suicide (in the case of Mr. Fuller) and no foul play (in the case of Mr. Harsch.) Quite the opposite, their deaths are being labeled lynchings by most who learn of them. According to the New York Times: The family of Robert L. Fuller, 24, disputed the authorities’ initial pronouncement that he died by suicide. The family of Malcolm Harsch, 38, is worried his death will also be ruled a suicide. Mr. Harsch was found at 7 a.m. on May 31 near a homeless encampment in Victorville, Calif., where bystanders told the authorities he was living. There were no indications of foul play but the investigation was continuing, according to a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Department. [...] A passer-by discovered Mr. Fuller’s body hanging from a tree in Poncitlán Square, across from Palmdale City Hall, at around 3:39 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

