Trump Puts A Bull's-eye On His Own Health

Over the weekend Trump gave a commencement speech at West Point where it was visibly obvious that he was having physical difficulty. Videos went viral of him struggling to drink a cup of water and walk down a ramp aided by Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams. A new Twitter hashtag arose: #TrumpIsNotWell In an effort to try to blunt the stories Trump took to Twitter and lied about why he had such a tough time walking down a ramp right next to a military man: "The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!" The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

