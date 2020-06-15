Trump: 'If We Stop Testing Right Now, We’d Have Very Few Cases, If Any'

Articles

Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

Donald Trump is often called dumb, but today he said something brillaint. He has realized that instead of testing and getting results, he can just stick his head in the sand like an ostrich and just...pretend like it isn't happening! "If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any." He followed up that statement with this tweet, intended to mitigate the damage from what he said to the pool reporters. Our testing is so much bigger and more advanced than any other country (we have done a great job on this!) that it shows more cases. Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword - Makes us look bad, but good to have!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020 Yes, this is actually true. Similarly, if I stop checking my bank account, I can write as many checks as I want. I can also eat all the ice cream I want, as long as I never get on the scale. BLISSFULLY UNAWARE! Twitter thought Trump's plan was brilliant!

