How ‘Karen’ Went From Popular Baby Name To Stand-In For White Entitlement

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 21:01 Hits: 13

Robin Queen, University of Michigan When I read about Amy Cooper, the woman in Central Park who called the police on a black birder because he’d asked her to leash her out-of-control dog, I was horrified. But, as a sociolinguist who studies and writes about language and discrimination, I was also struck by the name given to Cooper in several headlines: “Central Park Karen.” On Twitter, the birder’s sister also referred to her as a “Karen.” There was no confusion about what this meant: It was a label for a white woman who had used her privilege to threaten and try to intimidate a black man by calling the police.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/how-karen-went-popular-baby-name-stand