Trump Expected To Sue To Block Release Of John Bolton&#8217;s Book

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 18:01 Hits: 1

The Trump administration is expected to sue to block the publication of the tell-all account of John Bolton, the ex-national security adviser who spent a year and a half in the White House.

Trumps plans to sue over the memoir’s publication, according to an ABC News report Monday, after an announcement from the book’s publishers Simon & Schuster on Friday that the already once-delayed text would be on shelves June 23.

Bolton was expected to reveal other “Ukraine-like transgressions” in the book, Simon & Schuster wrote in the statement on Friday. But now the president is seeking an injunction in federal court to stop the book, titled “The Room Where It Happened,” from being released as it is currently written, sources told ABC News.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed in the coming days and could come as early as Monday, sources told ABC News, although some details are still being finalized.

Bolton, who left the Trump White House last fall and famously refused to testify in the House’s impeachment inquiries, was supposed to publish his book back in March. It was delayed due to standard security review for classified information ahead of publication by the National Security Council.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/Y70-s5__R_o/trump-to-block-bolton-book-lawsuit