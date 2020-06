Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 19:22 Hits: 9

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Monday praised a landmark Supreme Court decision finding that workers can’t be fired for being gay or transgender.The court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which forbids...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502794-murkowski-supreme-courts-lgbtq-ruling-long-overdue