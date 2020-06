Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 09:00 Hits: 1

Recent primaries have exposed an overtaxed voting system and raised questions about how much can be fixed by November.

(Image credit: Brynn Anderson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/15/876474124/chaos-in-primary-elections-raises-fears-for-november?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics