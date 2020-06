Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 17:40 Hits: 9

According to multiple news reports, the banner was taken down after President Trump and senior State Department officials expressed displeasure with it.

(Image credit: Lee Jin-man/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/06/15/877389052/u-s-embassy-in-south-korea-removes-its-black-lives-matter-banner?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics