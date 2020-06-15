Racism? In Texas? Here's Why Mike Siegel Will Never Stop Fighting It

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 11:09 Hits: 2

Mike Siegel is a civil rights lawyer and former public school teacher, who nearly beat right-wing Republican Michael McCaul in 2018 in a gerrymandered district the DCCC never took a serious look at. He intends to finish what he started this cycle. Saturday, Mike demonstrated the kind of coalition-- and movement-- he's building with an online event featuring Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), author and former Texas Agricultural Commissioner Jim Hightower, Sunrise Movement founder Varshini Prakash, Texas state Rep Sheryl Cole, Texas AFL-CIO president Rich Levy and others. "The way we beat a $300 million Republican," said Mike in closing, "is with people power, and that’s what we’ve been building... This is a race where organizing can beat money. Mike and his team are fighting for Medicare-for-All, a Green New Deal to combat climate change and create millions of good new jobs, building a renewable economy, racial justice and to end the War on Drugs, to stop voter suppression and strengthen voting rights.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/racism-texas-heres-why-mike-siegel-will