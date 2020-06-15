As Trump Accuses Them Of 'Anarchy,' Peaceful Seattle Protesters Organize #CHAZ

Articles

Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

CNN's Dan Simon walks us inside Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, something Trump is trying to turn into a major crisis with Fox News doing their best to make it sound like violent anarchy. "This is what it looks like when you enter CHAZ. You see some of this street graffiti behind me." Making sure there's no violence or anything against people of color. That's why we're here. "Then you walk 2 or 300 feet and you're in the heart of the zone. This is the main focal point of the occupation zone, the police precinct behind me. People have put up messages, made signs and a lot of folks are just coming by and taking in the sight. One of the more remarkable things about the occupation is the infrastructure. They are incredibly well stocked for the long haul," Simon said. "See all those plastic bags with cards in it? Those are individual donor cards. Most of this stuff comes one bag of groceries at a time from folks in the community who want to take care of each other." He points out the meditation society. "We've seen a lot of groups hold various events. This is a group of Native Americans behind me doing a drum ceremony. Is everything Pollyanish here? Absolutely not. We have seen tempers flare, and some folks are openly carrying weapons. Remember, Washington is an open carry state," he said.

