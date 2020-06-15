Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 15:43 Hits: 11

Former Solicitor General Neal Katyal applauded Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Monday after the Trump-appointed judge ruled with the majority in favor of allowing LGBTQ employees to sue for workplace discrimination.

“Here you see what the craft of judging is all about: reviewing a statute, some words enacted by Congress, and interpreting them,” Katyal told MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin. “Not with some bias toward some policy result you want to get at, but just the text of the statute and what those words actually mean to us as living breathing creatures today.”

“That’s what Justice Gorsuch did,” he continued. “I’m proud of him. I’m proud of the court for reaching this decision.”

Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion after siding with the court’s liberal justices and Chief Justice John Robert in the blockbuster case.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” he wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Watch Katyal below:

Former solicitor general Neal Katyal says he's "proud" of Gorsuch for ruling in favor of LGBT protections against workplace discrimination. pic.twitter.com/e1p6OE0SJh — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 15, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/9lUCzWAwjE0/ex-solicitor-general-neal-katyal-praises-gorsuch-for-ruling-to-protect-lgbtq-rights