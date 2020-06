Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 14:19 Hits: 11

The Supreme Court says the federal ban on discrimination "based on sex" also applies to gay, lesbian, and transgender employees.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/15/863498848/supreme-court-delivers-major-victory-to-lgbtq-employees?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics