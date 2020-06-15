Twitter Brawl: Three Republicans Versus... Ron Perlman?

Articles

Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

Two of the dumbest Republican politicians ever, and that's saying something, tried to take down Trump critic and renowned actor Ron Perlman on Twitter. It backfired magnificently. And the Senator from Texas inserted the odious Jim Jordan into the Twitter spat. Jordan, you will recall, is a former wrestling coach at Ohio State who has been implicated by many witnesses in knowingly remaining silent while his wrestling students were being sexually assaulted. Ted Cruz thought it was smart to namedrop Jordan as his gladiator. Really. The fight started after US Soccer lifted the ban on players kneeling during the national anthem. The US Soccer team called and you guessed it... said they couldn’t give any less of a fuck about what you two dipshits think. @realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 13, 2020

