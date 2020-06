Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 17:57 Hits: 8

Lawmakers said Sunday there is common ground between Congressional Democrats and Republicans regarding some aspects of police reform as GOP senators outlined a number of provisions they expect will be included in their proposal on the issue.South...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502665-lawmakers-see-some-common-ground-on-police-reform-proposals