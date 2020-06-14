TrumpIsNotWell Trends On Twitter After Video Shows Him Struggling To Walk Down Ramp

Articles

This Saturday, Trump decision to once again use members of the military as campaign props may have backfired on him as portions of his speech, and his apparent struggle to make his way down a ramp have led to speculation about his health and fitness to hold office, along with the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell making it to the top of the list as the top trending topic on Twitter. As Aaron Rupar documented, Trump struggled to drink water: Trump still hasn't totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020 He repeatedly had trouble pronouncing General Douglas MacArthur's name: "McGarther" -- Trump also repeatedly had trouble with General Douglas MacArthur's name pic.twitter.com/HLSwbol2yL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

