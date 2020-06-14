New Ad Uses Lindsey Graham's Own Words Praising Joe Biden Against Him

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 15:03 Hits: 2

The conservative group Republican Voters Against Trump is using S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham's own words praising Joe Biden against him in a new ad that's set to run on Fox News in the Charlotte and Greenville markets, and in Washington D.C., according to the Huffington Post: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gushes in a new Republican ad that former Vice President Joe Biden is “as good a man as God ever created” — while President Donald Trump is a “xenophobic, race-baiting, religious bigot.” What a difference an administration makes. The comments were pulled from Graham’s past, “before he lost his conscience” and became one of the president’s staunchest defenders, noted a statement from the Republican Voters Against Trump. “You want to know how to make America great again?” Graham asked in 2015. “Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.” The ad backing Trump’s Democratic presidential rival features a very different Graham. And here's more on Graham's previous praise of Biden from The Hill: The ad then shows Graham praising Biden in an interview with HuffPost in 2015.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/new-ad-uses-lindsey-grahams-own-words