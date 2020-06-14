CNN Interview With Trump Attorney Goes Off The Rails As She Melts Down Over Trump's Poor Polling

Articles

Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump's campaign, on Sunday defended a lawsuit threat against CNN which seeks to suppress a poll showing the president losing to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. "No pollster in the world would stand behind this as a legitimate poll, according to industry standards," Ellis told CNN's Brian Stelter. "So why would CNN? Why?" "What industry standards?" Stelter asked. "This poll is in line with other network polls. Pretty much every poll shows Trump losing to Biden." "That's not true," Ellis insisted. "You polled adults, not registered voters, not likely voters, but just adults." Stelter explained that the network used a "normal polling procedure." "The only reason CNN published this, it's junk science," Ellis opined. "You know that. And you know that if you're poll showed the inverse and showed Joe Biden 14 points behind, you wouldn't have published this poll." Stelter disagreed but Ellis continued. "Let me finish!" she exclaimed. "Are you just going to interrupt me this whole time? Or can we actually have a reasonable dialog. This is why everyone calls you fake news. Because you finally bring me on to actually talk about things and then, yet, you just interrupt me and won't let me make my point." "Your comment about polls and industry standards was totally false," Stelter explained. "And it's important to interrupt when you share fake information."

