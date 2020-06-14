Giuliani Promotes Anti-Semitic 'One World' Government Theory On Fox News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 17:37 Hits: 9

Fox News has gone gaga over Seattle's protests, painting all protesters with their small brush of anarchy while ignoring the racial outrage that has captured the country, but is still lost on Trump. This in turn makes it lost on Fox News. Rudy Giuliani has been relatively quiet after being caught setting up a shadow government to force Ukraine to smear the Bidens which led to Donald Trump being impeached by the House. But once the police are involved Rudy comes out of the woodwork like a cockroach to spew anti-Semitic Alex Jones-type conspiracy theories about Antifa and George Soros. Speaking to the second-biggest presidential fluffer outside of Pete Hegseth on Fox News, Jesse Watters, Rudy pretended that the George Floyd protests have nothing with at all to do with the police murdering nonviolent and cooperating Black men. Giuliani first opened up saying there was an insurrection in Seattle and Miami and they both blamed liberals for the outburst and not the police. There isn't an insurrection. Rudy tried to compare 'autonomous zones' to the Civil War, calling it a minor version of that major conflict in American history. The Civil War was about slavery, assh*le. Watters stated the police needed to stop these protesters in their tracks now or they will go for everything. What is everything? The two then went deep into the Alex Jones racist and anti-Semitic One World government trope that Neo-Nazis love to espouse.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/giuliani-promotes-anti-semitic-one-world