Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

Less than five months before the election, congressional Republicans are struggling to confront a host of thorny racial issues that have been unexpectedly thrust into the 2020 campaign spotlight.They’re still scrambling to craft a response to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502561-gop-struggles-to-confront-racial-issues