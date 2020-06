Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 14:34 Hits: 3

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said Sunday he supports passing a national ban on chokeholds as part of police reform legislation. “I do believe chokeholds should be banned,” Lankford said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Absolutely we...

