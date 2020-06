Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 15:51 Hits: 7

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the Republican appointed to lead a group of GOP senators on police reform legislation, said Sunday that he thinks lawmakers will find a path forward for bipartisan legislation on the issue. “So the question is, is...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502656-scott-i-think-well-find-a-path-forward-on-bipartisan-police-reform