White Woman Caught On Video At Scene Of Wendy's Fire In Atlanta Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 15:17 Hits: 6

A video released on Twitter early Sunday morning is said to show a white woman at the scene of a fire at an Atlanta Wendy's. According to media reports, the Wendy's where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed by police was set on fire during Saturday night's protests. KHOU reported that the Wendy's blaze began as a dumpster fire before spreading to the restaurant. Video shared on social media, purportedly shows a white woman contributing to the fire inside the restaurant. "Look at white girl trying to set shit on fire," someone narrating the video says. "Look at white girl trying to burn down a Wendy's." "This wasn't us," he adds. "This wasn't us." Watch the video below. “Look at white girl trying to burn down the Wendy’s. This wasn’t us. This wasn’t us!” #AtlantaRiot #AtlantaProtest #atlanta pic.twitter.com/S4UxjMZXtG

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/white-woman-caught-video-scene-wendys-fire