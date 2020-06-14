Larry Kudlow: Attendees Of Trump's Tulsa Rally Should 'Probably' Wear Masks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 15:36 Hits: 10

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow admitted on Sunday that attendees at President Donald Trump's rallies should "probably" wear masks to prevent spread of COVID-19. While appearing on CNN, State of the Union host Jake Tapper noted that "up to 200,000 Americans" have been projected to die due to the novel coronavirus. "Yes, it is a concern," Kudlow said. "People must observe the safety guidelines. The social distancing must be observed. Face coverings in key places must be observed." "I'm glad to see you calling for people to wear masks," Tapper observed. "And I assume that also means at the Trump rally in Tulsa? People should be wearing masks at the Trump rally in Tulsa this Saturday." "Well, okay," Kudlow stuttered in response. "Probably so."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/larry-kudlow-attendees-trumps-tulsa-rally