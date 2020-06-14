The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Larry Kudlow: Attendees Of Trump's Tulsa Rally Should 'Probably' Wear Masks

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow admitted on Sunday that attendees at President Donald Trump's rallies should "probably" wear masks to prevent spread of COVID-19. While appearing on CNN, State of the Union host Jake Tapper noted that "up to 200,000 Americans" have been projected to die due to the novel coronavirus. "Yes, it is a concern," Kudlow said. "People must observe the safety guidelines. The social distancing must be observed. Face coverings in key places must be observed." "I'm glad to see you calling for people to wear masks," Tapper observed. "And I assume that also means at the Trump rally in Tulsa? People should be wearing masks at the Trump rally in Tulsa this Saturday." "Well, okay," Kudlow stuttered in response. "Probably so."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/larry-kudlow-attendees-trumps-tulsa-rally

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version