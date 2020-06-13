The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jones: Tough For Sessions To Be On The &#8216;Right Side Of History&#8217; On Confederacy

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) roasted Jeff Sessions Saturday after Sessions criticized the senator for voting to change the names of military bases currently named for Confederate soldiers.

The Senate Armed Services Committee voted Wednesday to require the Pentagon to strip bases and equipment of any Confederate names or monuments within three years.

Sessions once spoke out about attempts to remove Confederate flags from pubic buildings.

“This is a huge part of who we are and the left is continually seeking, in a host of different ways, it seems to me, I don’t want to be too paranoid about this, but they seek to delegitimize the fabulous accomplishments of our country,” he said as a senator in  2015.

Jones is still waiting to see who he’ll face in the general election for what’s widely considered Democrats’ steepest climb of a Senate seat to hold this cycle. In  a 2017 special election, Jones beat Roy Moore in an upset after allegations came out about Moore’s misconduct with underage girls.

Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville will meet in a runoff on July 14 after Tuberville got 33.4 percent of the vote to Sessions’ 31.6 in the March 3 primary.

