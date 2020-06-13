The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dissenter Weekly: Whistleblower Cops Who Challenged The Blue Wall Of Silence

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a few police whistleblower stories.

Cariol Horne is a black Buffalo cop, who was fired in 2006 after she attempted to intervene when her white colleague, Gregory Kwiatkowski, put a black man in a chokehold. Kwiatkowski sued her for defamation. She also lost her pension.

As the world reacted to Buffalo cops pushing over 75 year-old peace activist Martin Gugino, who fell on his head and bled on the ground, Horne renewed her push for “Cariol’s Law,” a law she says would help protect officers like her who witness abuse by fellow officers.

Later in the show, Gosztola recounts what happened to Lorenzo Davis, a Chicago police investigator who found cops were responsible for “unjustified” shootings and refused to change his findings. Davis was fired and won a $2.5 million whistleblower reward only to have it slashed by a court to $100,000.

This week’s stories:

Police Brutality In Three Acts

Chicago Police Investigator Fired For Resisting Orders To Change Findings Against Officers

Whistleblower Lawsuit Alleges Albuquerque Police Department Failure On Rape Cases

Federal Bureau Of Prisons Locks Down Prisoners And Takes Away Communications Amid Protests

***

