Dissenter Weekly: Whistleblower Cops Who Challenged The Blue Wall Of Silence

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a few police whistleblower stories.
Cariol Horne is a black Buffalo cop, who was fired in 2006 after she attempted to intervene when her white colleague, Gregory Kwiatkowski, put a black man in a chokehold. Kwiatkowski sued her for defamation. She also lost her pension.
As the world reacted to Buffalo cops pushing over 75 year-old peace activist Martin Gugino, who fell on his head and bled on the ground, Horne renewed her push for “Cariol’s Law,” a law she says would help protect officers like her who witness abuse by fellow officers.
Later in the show, Gosztola recounts what happened to Lorenzo Davis, a Chicago police investigator who found cops were responsible for “unjustified” shootings and refused to change his findings. Davis was fired and won a $2.5 million whistleblower reward only to have it slashed by a court to $100,000.
Federal Bureau Of Prisons Locks Down Prisoners And Takes Away Communications Amid Protests
