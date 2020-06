Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 21:54 Hits: 9

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced Saturday she would work to overturn Trump Administration's new rule rolling back LGBT patients' protections in the Affordable Care Act (ACA). "The Trump Administration's decision to eliminate protections...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502614-susan-collins-vows-to-overturn-trump-rule-rolling-back-lgbt-patients