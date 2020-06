Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 15:26 Hits: 0

The mixed messages from Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best come amid a barrage of tweets from President Donald Trump blasting the city’s response to what he says is an “anarchist takeover.”

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/12/seattle-protests-autonomous-zone-315149