Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 11:59 Hits: 11

Shermichael Singleton, a black man, says he feels lately as if he has found himself in a "no-man's land" — caught between his own principles and a party that he says has wandered astray.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/06/13/876521996/how-the-gop-is-responding-to-trumps-rising-disapproval-ratings?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics