Trump Administration Set To Blame Mexico For Surge Of U.S. COVID-19 Cases

Saturday, 13 June 2020

Starting as early as April, states that had taken steps to limit businesses and enforce social distancing began to “reopen” with strong encouragement from Donald Trump. Truthfully, it’s not that Donald Trump pushed states to reopen too soon. It’s that Trump never encouraged states to lock down in the first place. Now, just weeks after restrictions began to be removed, more than 20 states are showing the predictable results: a spike in COVID-19 cases, limited remaining hospital beds, and fresh concerns over everything from protective gear to respirators. The states where cases are rising most quickly including Texas—which is currently racking up new cases faster than at any point in the pandemic—and Arizona, where 80% of ICU beds are already occupied as new cases come in before older cases have recovered. But no matter how much danger there is of the healthcare system being overwhelmed, Trump has already made it clear that he’s not backing any attempts to slow or roll back reopening. Instead, Trump has another solution to fighting the second wave of COVID-19. It’s called “build that wall.” That’s right: Trump is blaming new cases of COVID-19 on Mexico.

