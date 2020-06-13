Melania Trump Allegedly Delayed Her Move To DC Until She Got A Better Prenup

Articles

Melania Trump was in no rush to move into the White House after her sugar daddy, I mean "Husband", stole the presidency in 2016. So she did what any loving wife would do - she renegotiated her prenup. At least that is what a new book says. The Washington Post is reporting that Melania "Birther Queen" Trump used Barron's school year as an excuse to not move to DC, but that was apparently a lie. The press assumed she just hated Donald Trump and wanted to get away from him. But it appears that it all came down to money. Mary Jordan reveals in her new book “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump" that Melania wanted to make sure that she and Barron got more out of the deal than was originally provided in the prenup. She stuck around when Trump cheated on her with numerous women, including a porn star and a Playboy Playmate, but she refused to take over as First Lady without earning a payday. The original prenup was pretty stingy, not shocking. But, Melania had stuck with Donald Trump longer than his other two wives did, so she had leverage. And allegedly "at least one of Trump’s adult children exhorted her to come to the White House as soon as possible." Which child begged her to come to DC? Probably his daughtergirlfriend, Ivanka, who really needed another caretaker to come help change diapers and calm down Donald's hourly tantrums.

