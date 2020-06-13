Trump: Lincoln ‘Did Good’ But ‘The End Result’ Is ‘Always Questionable’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 16:58 Hits: 11

Does Donald Trump think it “questionable” for Abraham Lincoln to have freed the slaves? Or that it was “questionable” to fight the Civil War? During his interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that aired Friday, there was this eye-opening exchange: TRUMP: I think I’ve done more for the Black community than any other President and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln ‘cause he did good, although it’s always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result. FAULKNER: Well, we are free, Mr. President. TRUMP: But we are free. You understand what I mean. FAULKNER (laughing): Yeah. No, I get it. I’d love to know what she “got” from those remarks because it seems like most people responding to the tweet with that clip made the very reasonable conclusion that Trump was saying that the Civil War and/or the freeing of the slaves was “always questionable.” Slate’s Jeremy Stahl had a different, far more charitable interpretation: I would never definitively state that I believed Trump didn’t mean the most racist possible interpretation of one of his often hard-to-grasp word salads. Indeed, he has in the past questioned the fact that the Civil War needed to occur...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/trump-lincoln-did-good-end-result-always