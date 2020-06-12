How Cable News Is Talking About The Protests — And Why It Matters

Articles

Friday, 12 June 2020

FiveThirtyEight database journalist Dhrumil Mehta looks into how the national media has been covering the recent protests against police violence following George Floyd’s killing. We also speak to Danielle Kilgo, a University of Minnesota professor who researches social movements and the media, about how this coverage compares with that of similar protests in the past — and why this matters.

