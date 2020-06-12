ICYMI: TPM&#8217;s Week In Review

John Gleeson, the retired judge appointed to advise Judge Emmet Sullivan on the Michael Flynn case, told Sullivan on Wednesday that he should deny the Justice Department’s request to drop the case and move toward sentencing the former Trump national security adviser.
After the U.S. military expressed openness to renaming bases named after Confederate generals, Trump inserted himself into the debate. “My Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,” the President tweeted.
The awesome — and amusing — “unskew the polls” movement is back in the headlines after President Trump hired a pollster to help explain away some bad numbers.
Kate Riga dug into the crusade’s rich history. It came to the fore back in 2012, when Republicans claimed that polls showing Barack Obama besting Mitt Romney were “skewed” because there weren’t enough Republican respondents.
