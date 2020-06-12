ICYMI: TPM&#8217;s Week In Review

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 22:12 Hits: 5

Bad News For Michael Flynn?

Trump Stands Alone On Confederate Icons

‘Unskew The Polls’ Is Baaaack!

The awesome — and amusing — “unskew the polls” movement is back in the headlines after President Trump hired a pollster to help explain away some bad numbers.

Kate Riga dug into the crusade’s rich history. It came to the fore back in 2012, when Republicans claimed that polls showing Barack Obama besting Mitt Romney were “skewed” because there weren’t enough Republican respondents.

Trump ratcheted things up a notch by demanding CNN apologize for and retract a poll that showed him trailing Biden by nearly 15 points.

Is this feature useful? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/HeQoxV83B_s/icymi-tpms-week-in-review