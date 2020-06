Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 21:23 Hits: 2

Congressional Democrats launched a new push this week to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol grounds.Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called for their removal Wednesday by saying the statues, donated by states, pay “homage to hate, not...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502521-here-are-the-confederate-statues-in-the-capitol