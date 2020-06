Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 21:06 Hits: 6

The Trump administration has finalized a rule on Friday that would remove non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people when it comes to health care and health insurance.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/12/876357667/new-government-rule-removes-non-discrimination-protections-for-lgbtq-in-health-c?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics