Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 22:06 Hits: 6

The former candidate for governor, rumored as a possible vice presidential pick for Joe Biden, told NPR: "I speak for anyone who looks like me, wants to become more, and will find themselves blocked."

(Image credit: Butch Dill/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/12/876088623/stacey-abrams-calls-georgias-primary-election-an-unmitigated-disaster?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics