Rep. Bobby Rush Eviscerates Chicago Cops Who Broke Into His Office To Nap During Protests

Let's talk about another side of police racism — less deadly, but every bit as insidious. On a night where some neighborhoods in Chicago were experiencing mostly protests, but also some looting and violence, thirteen police officers broke into U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush's office. Official business? Hardly. They slept, relaxed, talked on the phone, ate his food, drank his coffee. For five hours. At least two of them wore white shirts, indicating supervisor rank. Kate Bolduan asked Rep. Rush about his reaction to this disgraceful violation of his space and their abdication of their duties. He read them for the filth that they are, but with fierce dignity and political genius, as well.

