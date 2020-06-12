Fox News Host: If Forts Change Confederate Names, Kids Will Not ‘Love The Country’

Articles

Fox News host Pete Hegseth suggested on Thursday that a move to rename Confederate military bases would teach children not to “love America.” While appearing on Stuart Varney’s Fox Business program, Hegseth was asked about a New York Times report that the cartoon Paw Patrol could be cancelled over it’s depiction of “good cops.” Varney argued that the so-called “cancel culture” is a threat to free speech. “It’s worse than that,” Hegseth opined. “This is the logical extent of the left. Unfortunately, I wrote a whole book about it called ‘American Crusade’ and it’s happening faster than anyone thought.” “It all starts with America is an evil place,” he complained. “America is a bad place, it was stolen from Native Americans and built on the black — on the back of slaves and as a result, everything that has been done in our country is considered a sin and an evil and you must erase it all.” Hegseth admitted “America is a flawed place,” but he insisted that history should be glossed over by government schools. “What the left wants is to destroy America,” Hegseth remarked. “So you go at the symbols. One of the most recent symbols of course is the police. Paw Patrol, I’ve watched more hours of Paw Patrol, Stuart, than I can imagine.” “Me too!” Varney chimed in.

